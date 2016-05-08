Birthday Girl Olivia Culpo's 11 Realest Moments Captured on Social Media

Former Miss Universe and street style star, Olivia Culpo, is turning 24 today! By now, it's obvious that Culpo leads a pretty busy social calendar. In fact, she's been everywhere from Hollywood to Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Atlantic City, and New York City in just the past few days. What's more, last month, she made her first visit to Coachella for just 24 hours, where she flew in on a helicopter just to "dip in."

Yet with her on-the-go lifestyle, Culpo also seems to make time for her family members, who, per Instagram, are known to bake up some delicious-looking pizzas in their at-home oven.

Home sweet home... 🍕😛👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 @biancamfalcone @arianafalcone @sophiaculpo A video posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

In honor of her 24th birthday, we're hoping Miss Universe 2012 takes a minute to pamper herself today—specifically the way she explained to InStyle just last year: "I've never done this but I would like to sit and have somebody do my manicure and pedicure and watch Food Network. I love that channel. It reminds me of growing up in my Italian family. I love cooking too."

In honor of Culpo's 24th birthday, here are 11 times we got to see her play out her realest moments on social media:

Today on set: leather dress that was slightly hard to breathe in✔️choker✔RED VINES✔️ A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 1, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

When you mess up your hair 2 min into #oscars.... Oh snap. It looked cool for a minute I swear. @clarisshair don't kill me @smashleybell A video posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 28, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

The oldddd 'sit on your suitcase' trick-- 60 percent of the time it works every time. #struggle #miami #seeyousoon #pleasegetanchormanreference A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 20, 2016 at 8:15am PST

I'll take a cheeseburger, fries and limo please #NYFW #fashionweek see u soon @avalonmohegan A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 12, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

Real friends help friends assemble and pick out cheap shit from ikea @marlenevmartinez A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:18pm PST

It's not what it looks like! #dontfeedthemodels A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 11, 2015 at 4:47pm PST

Ever tried putting up curtains while balancing on a small pole???? 🙄🙄🙄😑😑😑😑 kids don't try this at home A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 7, 2015 at 9:53pm PST

This is my "OMG I SHUT MY SUITCASE" victory dance. You guys it was 80 pounds 😳🙄🙊 A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Dec 6, 2015 at 2:14pm PST