Olivia Colman's First Meeting With Prince William Was Super Awkward

Hot priests and Fleabag aside, Olivia Colman has plenty to be proud of. But one moment she'd probably want to forget about involves, oh, no big deal, Prince William. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Colman explained that the first time she met HRH Prince William, things were less than regal. In fact, she found out pretty quickly that he's not a fan of The Crown, though he managed to keep that stiff upper lip and stay cordial for the rest of their encounter.

"I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, 'Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, 'Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, 'No.'"

"He was very charming and very lovely," Colman added, making sure to leave audiences with nothing but positive vibes in regards to the future king of England.

E! News adds that fans of the show want to know whether or not the royals actually watch — and they do. The queen has seen the show because, according to The Sunday Express, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are big fans and recommended that she try it out.

"There were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized," a source close to the royal couple told the paper.

In Katie Nicholl's 2018 book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, she revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also watch, so Colman's got plenty of royals she can talk to next time.