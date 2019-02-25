Olivia Colman's Giant Bow Deserves a Second Look 

Olivia Colman is nothing short of a queen — literally. Between her upcoming role as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown and her Queen Anne portrayal in last night's Oscar-nominated The Favourite, the British actress has made her mark on Hollywood. This awards season has shown her a host of wins, including one in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category for The Favourite at the Golden Globes.

Oh, and she was also won an Oscar last night in the Best Actress category — and she gave an incredibly endearing speech to boot.

Of course, an awards show milestone like your first Academy Awards nomination can only mean a killer red carpet fashion moment, right? And Colman proved last night that her style was nothing short of royalty, hitting the carpet in forest green Prada. The look featured a massive bow on the back, which definitely deserves a second look:

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Image zoom Rick Rowell/Getty Images

But while this may have been Colman's first Oscars nomination, the actress is no stranger to the red carpet. Roles on the television series The Night Manager and films like Murder on the Orient Express, as well as a busy awards season for The Favourite have kept Colman on everyone's fashion radar. Take, for example, the black Stella McCartney gown she wore to the Golden Globe Awards.

Image zoom David Crotty/Getty Images

And we can't forget the British Independent Film Awards in December and the London premiere of The Favourite, where she wore a flashy metallic gown.

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Congrats to a true (red carpet) queen.