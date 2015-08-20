Take a Peek at the World's First Poolside Pop-Up Shop for Sunglasses

It's not often you get fitted out with the ultimate sunglasses by the pool. But Oliver Peoples has set up a pop-up eyewear shop at the new Indigo Pool & Bar at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa to correct that oversight. A carefully selected collection of signature frames will be for sale right by the pool at the California spa-resort, but even if you're not planning to buy a new pair of shades, butlers are on hand to clean and tighten guests' glasses free of charge. After a long summer of abuse, your shades could use a little love from a professional.

This marks the first-ever poolside sunglass concierge and pop-up retail outlet with the luxury eyewear brand. We're not entirely sure why no one thought of this before, but we think it's brill. Reserve a cabana at the 1923 resort and linger by the water, all the while spying the best bodies from behind your InStyle magazine, without anyone knowing what you're doing. When you've had enough relaxation, take those shades over to the George C. Thomas-designed golf course, the 31,000-square-foot Spa Ojai, the Artist Cottage for art classes, and more than five dining outlets spread across 220 acres.

