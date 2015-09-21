Olive Kitteridge Is Officially Sweeping the Emmys with Five Wins

The Emmys 2015 red carpet has proven that blush colored dresses and one-shoulder gowns are de rigueur, but inside of L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre there’s one trend that’s clearly taking the evening by storm: Olive Kitteridge. Yes, Empire, Veep, and American Horror Story are among the buzziest TV shows expected to win big, but HBO’s critically acclaimed drama is leading the pack with a whopping five trophies so far.

Starring Frances McDormand, who just took home the prize for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, the show is based on Elizabeth Strout’s Pulitzer Prize winning fiction story and follows a New England town and its funny yet crippling affairs over the course of 25 years. Directed by Lisa Cholodenko, the woman responsible for The Kids Are All Right and Laurel Canyon, the series has won the award for Best Limited Series and Best Directing in a Limited Series or Movie.

Lady Gaga presented Kitteridge’s Richard Jenkins the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, while teleplay writer Jane Anderson (above) took the stage to receive the award for Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special. Congratulations to the cast and crew! Head to HBO.com to learn more and begin watching the award-winning series.

