Woman Takes a Stand Against Body Shamers in Selfie from Old Navy Dressing Room  

Rachel Taylor is turning a shopping mishap into a lesson on loving your body. Taylor, a 25-year-old customer at Old Navy, was in one of the retailer's locations on July 3 shopping for an Independence Day outfit. While standing in line, she overheard a teenage girl in front of her remark on how a plus-size shirt could fit both herself and her friend, to which her mother laughed and agreed.

"I couldn't help it; I started crying," Taylor wrote in a post accompanying a photo of herself that she shared on Old Navy's Facebook page. "I guess the girl and her mom walked away. I have no idea. My husband walked me out of the store to the car." But instead of letting the hurtful words ruin her day (and weekend), the beautiful shopper moved past them. "I sat in the car crying for a long time but eventually went back inside to finish my shopping. I ended up buying that tank top because, it turns out, I look fierce in it!" We'd have to agree!

Taylor finished off her post with some motivational advice: "Be kind. Think about others before you speak. And if someone hurts you, you have to move on." Wise words. Read her full post below:

