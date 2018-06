The Art of Elysium Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles brought out a series of Old Hollywood glamour looks. Leighton Meester wore a beaded fringe Louis Vuitton gown, which she paired with cobalt peep-toe Roger Vivier shoes, while Nicole Richie pinned her hair in a 1920s-inspired style, a complement to her black Emilio Pucci dress. Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the Art of Elysium gala.