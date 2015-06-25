Listen to Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba Sing Opera Like a Pro

Crazy Eyes would be astounded. Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba blew the ladies of The View away this week when the trained opera singer serenaded Whoopi Goldberg and Raven Symone for a short but amazing moment. Who knew the Emmy winner had such amazing pipes? Symone is right: Aduba's voice was "ridiculous":

Goldberg praised Aduba, who was promoting the third season of her hit Netflix series, for her tenacity and persistence in her career (watch the interview here). That's a lot coming from an EGOT winner!

Aduba shared a sweet picture from her trip to The View below thanking the women of the show and saying it was an experience she will never forget:

And we will not forget that voice! Do we see a musical episode of OITNB in the near future? We hope so!

