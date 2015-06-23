7 Things to Know About OITNB Star Ruby Rose’s Fiancée, Phoebe Dahl

Season 3 of Orange Is the New Black has only been streaming on Netflix for less than two weeks, but breakout star Ruby Rose has already made a major impact on and off screen. Rose, 29, may have stolen the hearts of OITNB viewers (and one particular Litchfield inmate) as Stella Carlin, but in real life, the Australian newcomer's heart belongs to fiancée Phoebe Dahl, 26. The couple haven't shared many details about their pending nuptials, but what we do know are these seven key facts about Phoebe, Rose's wife-to-be.
1. She's the CEO and designer for her own ethical clothing line, Faircloth & Supply.
The focus of the line is to create "beautifully hand-crafted garments that will retain their elegant beauty and undeniable charm over time." On top of that, one school uniform is donated to a girl in Nepal to assist them in attaining a proper education, for each item purchased.
2. Her grandparents are the late children's author Roald Dahl and actress Patricia Neal.
Phoebe's mother, Lucy, is the youngest child to the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress and British author Roald Dahl, who penned Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.
3. She has family in the restaurant (specifically, seafood) business.
Phoebe's sister Chloe recently opened up Knuckle & Claw, a restaurant specializing in lobster rolls in Los Angeles.
4. She met Rose at a BBQ at her house—and it was "love at first sight."
The two felt an instant connection and bonded over their love of animals. Things moved fast from there—they were engaged in about three months! See Phoebe's engagement ring here:
5. Her devotion to animals runs deep.
Phoebe grew up surrounded by living things, including parrots, frogs, and guinea pigs. Now she and Ruby have their own growing and changing family of animals, including pups Ru and Chance, their cat Cricket, and of course Hazel the pig:
6. She and Ruby have a history of #twinning moments.
In subtle shades:
In multicolored suits for Pride events:
In matching hairdos as teens:
🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈@rubyrose Happy Birthday my love! You're the most mesmerizing creature I've ever met, I fall more in love with you every single day. I'm sad that I can't be with you today but know that you'll be on my mind every second of it. You make me so proud to be the woman by your side. How's this photo for fateful synergy? Age 16 all the way across the world for one another, with the same ridiculous hairdo - you and me are meant to be babe and this is the photo that proves it! (And I hope it made you chuckle - I had to dig to find it) I love you Goosey! Have fun today! Do something crazy that makes you feel wild and know that I love you. Xx
7. She and Ruby are launching a gender-neutral clothing line this month.
Both ladies have an affinity for androgynous fashion, which led to their development of Scallywags, a gender-fluid and -neutral line of apparel. You can order pieces from the collection at fairclothlane.com.
