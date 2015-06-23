7 Things to Know About OITNB Star Ruby Rose’s Fiancée, Phoebe Dahl

Season 3 of Orange Is the New Black has only been streaming on Netflix for less than two weeks, but breakout star Ruby Rose has already made a major impact on and off screen. Rose, 29, may have stolen the hearts of OITNB viewers (and one particular Litchfield inmate) as Stella Carlin, but in real life, the Australian newcomer's heart belongs to fiancée Phoebe Dahl, 26. The couple haven't shared many details about their pending nuptials, but what we do know are these seven key facts about Phoebe, Rose's wife-to-be.

1. She's the CEO and designer for her own ethical clothing line, Faircloth & Supply.

The focus of the line is to create "beautifully hand-crafted garments that will retain their elegant beauty and undeniable charm over time." On top of that, one school uniform is donated to a girl in Nepal to assist them in attaining a proper education, for each item purchased.

2. Her grandparents are the late children's author Roald Dahl and actress Patricia Neal.

Phoebe's mother, Lucy, is the youngest child to the Breakfast at Tiffany's actress and British author Roald Dahl, who penned Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

3. She has family in the restaurant (specifically, seafood) business.

Phoebe's sister Chloe recently opened up Knuckle & Claw, a restaurant specializing in lobster rolls in Los Angeles.

They're open!!!! Come get a freakin lobster roll!!!!!! 3112 w. Sunset blvd. A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Mar 12, 2015 at 2:18pm PDT

4. She met Rose at a BBQ at her house—and it was "love at first sight."

The two felt an instant connection and bonded over their love of animals. Things moved fast from there—they were engaged in about three months! See Phoebe's engagement ring here:

Luckiest girl alive! You surprise me everyday my love. I'm so proud to wear this ring. @rubyrose86 A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Aug 12, 2014 at 6:49pm PDT

5. Her devotion to animals runs deep.

Phoebe grew up surrounded by living things, including parrots, frogs, and guinea pigs. Now she and Ruby have their own growing and changing family of animals, including pups Ru and Chance, their cat Cricket, and of course Hazel the pig:

Best buds A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jan 24, 2015 at 12:18pm PST

I just love a cat nest in my clean laundry. A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Oct 20, 2014 at 10:16pm PDT

It's @hazelthepig 1st birthday!! 🎉🎉 happy birthday little girl! A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Oct 30, 2014 at 9:20am PDT

6. She and Ruby have a history of #twinning moments.

In subtle shades:

Hashtag twinning @faircloth_supply 📷 @studde A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jun 5, 2015 at 10:10am PDT

In multicolored suits for Pride events:

Custom made suits for San Diego pride. Faircloth Lane coming soon!!!!! @rubyrose86 A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Jul 19, 2014 at 10:54pm PDT

Reppin' @fcl_scallywags in Austin for pride. A photo posted by Phoebe Dahl (@faircloth_supply) on Sep 20, 2014 at 7:24pm PDT

In matching hairdos as teens:

7. She and Ruby are launching a gender-neutral clothing line this month.

Both ladies have an affinity for androgynous fashion, which led to their development of Scallywags, a gender-fluid and -neutral line of apparel. You can order pieces from the collection at fairclothlane.com.

Meet the face of 'The Scallywags' previously known as FCL. The one and only @madisonpaige ... A photo posted by Scallywaglife (@scallywaglife) on Jan 26, 2015 at 10:03pm PST

