How to Prevent Oily Eyelids from Ruining Your Makeup 

Oily eyelids can be a makeup lover’s worst enemy. If creasing shadow and smearing liner are the bane of your existence, this one simple trick can make all the difference. The main ingredient? Powder!

First, before applying any eye makeup, prep your lids with a primer that’s made specifically for eyes. We love Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion ($20; sephora.com), which creates a smooth base and helps makeup adhere to the skin. Next, grab a fluffy brush (try MAC’s 217 Blending Brush, $25; nordstrom.com) and swirl it in some translucent powder. We prefer a loose formula like Tarte’s Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Finishing Powder ($33; sephora.com). After tapping off the excess, sweep it across the lids to soak up any extra oil.

Once your eye look is complete (whether you went with winged liner or a smoky eye), quickly set it with a final touch of powder over the entire eyelid. This will keep oil at bay and prevent your eye makeup from slipping and sliding.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Our Editor Is Obsessed With Benefit's Push-Up Liner

RELATED: Behold—Makeup That Actually Works in a Summer Heat Wave