Oh So Soft: 5 Lip Scrubs to Try for Winter

Courtesy
Grace Gavilanes
Dec 17, 2014 @ 2:30 pm

Below is an excerpt from "Scrub a Dub: Five Lip Scrubs to Try for Winter" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

A tell-tale sign that winter has arrived is without a doubt the appearance of chapped lips. If you find yourself falling victim to chapped lips, one of our favorite beauty remedies is a lip-specific scrub. If you're especially ambitious, you can whip up your own, or you can treat yourself to a little scrub-a-dub from any number of pre-made options. Check out our five picks—for every taste preference.

