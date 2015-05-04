Oh, So Now You Want a Yellow-And-White Dress? 7 Styles Inspired by Kate Middleton's Royal Baby Debut Look

Kate Middleton's style is timeless, but if you want to replicate her latest ladylike ensemble, we suggest you get moving stat because whatever she wears (or anything that slightly resembles it) sells out incredibly fast. When the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William and their newborn baby girl, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, this past weekend, she looked as gorgeous as ever—just hours after giving birth, no less. The Duchess of Cambridge wowed on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London in a yellow-and-white dress by Jenny Packham: The same designer who made the blue-and-white dress she wore to introduce little Prince George to the world.

RELATED: Here's Baby Cambridge! Kate and Will Introduce Their New Baby Princess

While Kate's latest Jenny Packham design is not available online, you can pick up other Jenny Packham designs here. Read on to shop yellow-and-white dresses inspired by Kate's style.

Courtesy

1. Tory Burch, $397; farfetch.com.

2. MSGM, $580; net-a-porter.com.

3. Dickens & Jones, $160; houseoffraser.com.

4. Kaliko, $195; johnlewis.com.

5. Tahari, $197; houseoffraser.com.

6. Topshop, $280; topshop.com.

7. L.K. Bennett, $345; lkbennett.com.

PHOTOS: Get Style Like Kate Middleton: Fashion & Accessories Finds Inspired by the Duchess's Most Memorable Looks