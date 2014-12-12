Oh, Christmas Tree! See the Best Celebrity Spruces So Far

taylorswift/Instagram
Christmas is coming (t-minus 13 days and counting!) and celebs are gearing up for the festive holiday with—what else?—Christmas trees. Nothing says holiday cheer quite like these glowing, decorated trees, and of course our favorite stars are gussying their own up in merry (and sometimes unexpected) ways, and sharing the finished product on Instagram. Taylor Swift posted a photo of her tree (above), decorated in a red and white color palette, along with the caption, "Uh oh. Look what I did." But she's not the only one—keep reading to see our favorite celebrity Christmas trees so far!
PHOTOS: 62 Reasons Why Taylor Swift is a Street Style Pro
PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's Most Stylish Looks Ever
RELATED: Celebrity Holiday Shopping Strategies