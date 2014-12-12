Oh, Christmas Tree! See the Best Celebrity Spruces So Far

taylorswift/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Dec 12, 2014 @ 1:45 pm

Christmas is coming (t-minus 13 days and counting!) and celebs are gearing up for the festive holiday with—what else?—Christmas trees. Nothing says holiday cheer quite like these glowing, decorated trees, and of course our favorite stars are gussying their own up in merry (and sometimes unexpected) ways, and sharing the finished product on Instagram. Taylor Swift posted a photo of her tree (above), decorated in a red and white color palette, along with the caption, "Uh oh. Look what I did." But she's not the only one—keep reading to see our favorite celebrity Christmas trees so far!

PHOTOS: 62 Reasons Why Taylor Swift is a Street Style Pro

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Rockin' around the Christmas Tree 🎄🌟🎄 #thattimeoftheyear #christmastree #MerryChristmas #homesweethome

A photo posted by alessandraambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's Most Stylish Looks Ever

Thank u Shirazeh Houshiary @lisson_gallery for the beautiful installation x vb #VBXMAS

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

RELATED: Celebrity Holiday Shopping Strategies

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!