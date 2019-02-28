Offset Says That Cheating Made Him "Appreciate" Cardi B

It wasn't long after Cardi B and Offset announced their separation before the two of them were back apparently together. But just because the two of them were embarking on tropical getaways doesn't mean that everything was smooth sailing. It's still not, according to Offset, who said that as a couple, the two of them are still growing and still trying to make things work for their daughter, Kulture Kiari. People reports that during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Offset explained that the two are working on their relationship and how the two have reconciled with what happened with rumors about his infidelity last year.

"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," the rapper said. "Not on the TV though, real behind-the-scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

Charlamagne Tha God, who co-hosts the show, asked Offset if he and Cardi were attending relationship counseling. He didn't answer directly, but said that the two were working hard. Cardi has addressed the idea of counseling before. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said that no counselor could make her change her opinions after she'd made them.

"I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling," she explained. "He suggested it, but it’s like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

While Offset has been vocal about how much he wants to get back together with Cardi, she's been hesitant. People notes that when anyone mentions it to her, she brings the focus back on Kulture, calling her relationship with Offset "a personal thing." Cardi wants them to be good parents first. Whatever happens after that is just icing on the cake, no matter how many times Offset promises he'll "behave."

"We have a baby right now," she said earlier this month. "That's like our real big focus."