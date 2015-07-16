Why July Is Officially the Month of Paul Rudd

We can never get enough of Paul Rudd and good thing, because lately he's everywhere. After years of landing many memorable supporting roles in movies and T.V. shows like Friends (remember him as Phoebe's boyfriend Mike?), Anchorman, and Parks and Recreation, Rudd's career has hit a major hot streak.

First up for the actor is Marvel's summer blockbuster Ant-Man, where he leads a star-studded cast including Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly. The film proves that good things do come in small packages, as Rudd plays an ex-con who, with the help of Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas), shrinks down to the size of an insect to ultimately save the world. The action hero role also seems to have revived his sex-symbol status at 46. And now with one quick flash of his super six-pack, women of all ages are lining up with the comic crowds to catch a glimpse. Watch the trailer here:

This month you can also get your Rudd fix on Netflix, where he will reprise his role as Andy on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. The eight episode series, which also stars Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, and Elizabeth Banks, is the prequel to the cult 2001 film by the same name. And after a more serious turn in Ant-Man, expect to see the silly side of Rudd again as the show tells the origin story of how all of the characters eventually land at good ol' Camp Firewood.

If that wasn't enough, Rudd is also celebrating a major movie anniversary this weekend with the '90s classic Clueless hitting the two-decade mark. Chances are you first fell for the actor as Josh, the quick-witted and incredibly dreamy ex-stepbrother of Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). And lucky for us, those boyish good looks have stayed the same after all this time.

Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

