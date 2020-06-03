Three Other Officers Involved In the Killing of George Floyd Will Be Charged
Derek Chauvin's third-degree manslaughter charge has also been updated to second-degree murder.
Three more police officers are reportedly being charged in the killing of George Floyd.
Floyd was unarmed when he was arrested for allegedly forging a check. One former officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed for eight minutes until he died. Footage showed the three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao helping to hold him down even as he told them he couldn't breathe and that his body hurt.
It took four days for Chauvin to be arrested and charged with third-degree manslaughter. According to the Star Tribune, this charge has now been updated to second-degree murder which carries a maximum of 40 years in prison.
The report also says that the three other officers will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. While this is development is good, it took eight days of protest in Minneapolis and around the world for it to happen.
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) discussed the news about the upgrade of charges for Chauvin writing, "Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice."