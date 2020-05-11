The Entire Cast of The Office Reunited and Recreated an Iconic Scene
John Krasinski called up his former castmates for a special occasion.
Seven years after The Office ended, the entire cast got back together for a virtual reunion to surprise Susan and John, a newly-married couple via Zoom. And the best part? They recreated one of the show's most iconic moments.
Krasinski showcased the couple's Office-inspired, Jim-and-Pam style wedding proposal on his YouTube show, Some Good News: "Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar."
Naturally, after surprising them by officiating a virtual wedding, Krasinski called in the whole cast of The Office, naming himself honorary best man and introduced Jenna Fischer as the honorary maid of honor.
Krasinski and Fischer were also joined by Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton.
"There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too," Krasinski said, before the cast launched into a dance to Chris Brown’s "Forever" —a nod to the famous scene in Jim and Pam’s Niagara Falls wedding episode.
Congratulations to Susan and John, who have now inadvertently set the bar very high for Zoom weddings.