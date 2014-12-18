An Ode to Matt Bomer in Honor of Tonight's White Collar Series Finale

Matt Bomer made his way into our hearts in 2009 when he appeared in the first episode of White Collar, and since then our lives haven't been the same. So you can understand that we're more than a little upset that the hit TV show is ending its five-year run tonight when the series finale airs at 9 p.m. ET. on USA.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Will Star in Magic Mike XXL

In addition to playing Neal Caffrey on the show, the handsome actor also appeared alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike (swoon), as well as in Winter's Tale and The Normal Heart. Throughout his myriad of memorable roles, one thing has become clear—whether he's gyrating on stage or escaping from prison, he looks good doing it. Very good.

RELATED: Joe Manganiello Dishes on His Male Stripper Movie La Bare

But alas, our love was not meant to be. Bomer is—of course—happily married. He and his husband, Simon Halls, tied the knot in 2011 and have three beautiful children together. But a person can dream, right? And until Magic Mike XXL hits theaters (is it July yet?), we'll be binge-watching every episode of White Collar.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Celebrity Abs (Including Matt Bomer's!)