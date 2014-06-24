An Ode to Birthday Girl and All-Around Awesome Human Mindy Kaling

Image zoom Bjarne Jonasson

Mindy Kaling gives us a serious case of fomo. Why? The birthday girl and InStyle June cover star, who turns 36 today, makes it it incredibly difficult to take your eyes away from her. Since her big break scripting episodes for The Office, Kaling has kept busy racking up a lengthy list of accomplishments that includes creating and starring in The Mindy Project (which is heading to Hulu for its next season), publishing two memoirs—2012's Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and the upcoming Why Not Me?—and lending her voice to the new Pixar film, Inside Out.

On top of proving her showcasing her comedic side on TV, in films, and on paper, Kaling also shows how down-to-earth and relatable she really is through her LOL-worthy tweets and many stylish ’grams.

Can't get enough of Kaling? See how the birthday girl has changed from her early Office years to the #girlboss she is today.

PHOTOS: Mindy Kaling's Transformation Through the Years