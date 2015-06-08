Why You Need to Watch Bravo’s New Scripted Series Odd Mom Out

Here’s a new show to add to your DVR: Odd Mom Out, a new scripted series debuting on Bravo tonight. The show follows Jill Weber (Jill Kargman), a tattooed stay-at-home mom of three who lives on the Upper East Side with her loving law firm partner husband Andy Weber (Andy Buckley). She’s struggling to navigate the world of the posh and prickly clique of Upper East Side parents, including her own brother-in-law Lex (Sean Kleier) and sister-in-law/mombot/friend/frenemy Brooke (Abby Elliott), which results in a fast-paced and funny half-hour episodes that are rife with hilarious one-liners about obscene scenarios.

Many of Upper East Side’s most well-known clichés are represented, including prestigious, mahogany-walled preschools, the stress of kindergarten applications, flashes of Bugaboo stroller parking outside events, and SoulWheels, the show’s amalgam of SoulCycle and FlyWheel, complete with screaming instructors and cult followers. In the first episode, you’ll break out laughing when Jill goes to SoulWheels to support Brooke’s charity, New Yorkers Against Childhood Obesity, an organization she calls “nacho” for short (no, Brooke doesn’t see the irony).

Recently, Abby Elliott swung by InStyle’s New York offices to discuss her role on the show. Aside from Jill, she’s the one you’re going to love to watch. Scroll down to find out what five things the Saturday Night Live alum thinks you’ll love about Odd Mom Out.

1. It’s Based on a True Story

“When I met Jill, it was like love at first sight. She’s a genius. She explained how she feels like the odd mom out on the Upper East Side, living in this world. She grew up in the world of these crazy rich people and momzillas. I really connected to what she was talking about, because I think everybody can. It’s like anywhere has soccer moms.

2. She Wears Really Preppy and Bright Clothes

“It is very vibrant, colorful color scheme that Brooke wears, and a lot of dresses. The woman who does the costumes is Staci Greenbaum, who also does Broad City. These couldn’t be more different characters. But since playing Brooke, I have embraced my femininity more. She’s had that influence on me.”

3. She’s Learning Some Odd Rituals

“There are so many things that I didn’t know, like what a sip ‘n’ see was. It’s basically a party after you give birth where people come over and sip and see. It’s so you can drink. But I think it’s because you look better and lost the weight. Another one is when my husband and I on the show change our name from Weber to Von Weber because we find out we’re Austrian aristocracy. There’s so many things that I was like, ‘Oh, that’s funny. That’s like a heightened joke. How did you come up with that?’ and Jill’s like, ‘Oh no, that’s real.’”

4. The Show Was Shot at a Real House in the Upper East Side

“The house that we filmed in as my house was filled with Picassos and everything. They had to take it all down for shooting. It’s a crazy house. There’s a basketball court, a giant backyard in Manhattan.”

5. This Role Is Different Than Anything She Ever Did on SNL

“I love doing comedy. I love finding cool ways to say things and timing and whatnot. But this is different than SNL. This is acting. I always think it’s really funny to be as honest as you can. I think the comedy comes from that. I think there are a lot of moments in this that are honest and real. It’s nice to play one character and sort of explore her throughout the season.”

Odd Mom Out premieres Monday, June 8 on Bravo at 10/9c.

