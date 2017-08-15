Octavia Spencer May Portray Madam C.J. Walker in LeBron James's New TV Series

Jonathan Borge
Aug 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Prepare to clear up your Netflix queue!

Variety reports that NBA pro LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is in talks with Netflix to bring a scripted drama about the life of badass activist and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker to life. The role of the historic American female figure couldn’t go to just anyone though, right?

For that, James and company turned to none other than Oscar-winning star Octavia Spencer. The co-founder of James’s company, Maverick Carter, is set to executive produce the show alongside the athlete.

As of Tuesday, Netflix has yet to confirm the news, though Variety reports the possibility is “likely.” James, however, seems to be celebrating already. “I am really proud of this project and that SpringHill will be partnering with Octavia to tell this important story,” he said, according to Variety.

“Every American should all know the story of Madam C.J. Walker. She was an innovator, entrepreneur, social activist, and total game changer whose story has been left out of the history books. I hope this project lives up to her legacy with a story that will educate and inspire.”

One important fact? Walker, the daughter of former slaves, was American’s first black female millionaire and the first woman of any race to become a self-made millionaire.

RELATED: 10 Times Octavia Spencer Was the Queen of Monochrome

We just know Spencer, who has taken on unforgettable roles in The Help and Hidden Figures, will nail this one.

Show Transcript

When you're seeing a great show you wanna be in a onesie, in a comfortable chair with some popcorn. [MUSIC] If it were socially acceptable, I would wear blank to the Oscars. [LAUGH] A protest t-shirt. I would wear my robe and my Uggs slippers to the Oscars. [MUSIC] I don't know. I guess I don't have something that I wanna wear that's not technically socially acceptable. I do remember being at the Cannes Film Festival, and Lars Von Trier wanting me to put a dog collar on him and lead him around on a leash. So if it was socially acceptable, that would be kind of funny to do that to Lars Von Trier. [LAUGH] I'm happy to wear beautiful dress, beautiful gowns. Sweat pants and T-shirts with no underwear. Yeah. If it were sociably acceptable, I would wear my PJ's, my pajammies, my jimmy jams, jammies. Jim-Jims. [UNKNOWN] I would wear a onesie to the Oscars. Then you're nice and warm, and comfortable. And that is how I'd like to watch the Oscars, or any award show for that matter. Onesies are the way forward. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!