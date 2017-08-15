Octavia Spencer May Portray Madam C.J. Walker in LeBron James's New TV Series

Prepare to clear up your Netflix queue!

Variety reports that NBA pro LeBron James and his production company, SpringHill Entertainment, is in talks with Netflix to bring a scripted drama about the life of badass activist and entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker to life. The role of the historic American female figure couldn’t go to just anyone though, right?

For that, James and company turned to none other than Oscar-winning star Octavia Spencer. The co-founder of James’s company, Maverick Carter, is set to executive produce the show alongside the athlete.

As of Tuesday, Netflix has yet to confirm the news, though Variety reports the possibility is “likely.” James, however, seems to be celebrating already. “I am really proud of this project and that SpringHill will be partnering with Octavia to tell this important story,” he said, according to Variety.

“Every American should all know the story of Madam C.J. Walker. She was an innovator, entrepreneur, social activist, and total game changer whose story has been left out of the history books. I hope this project lives up to her legacy with a story that will educate and inspire.”

One important fact? Walker, the daughter of former slaves, was American’s first black female millionaire and the first woman of any race to become a self-made millionaire.

RELATED: 10 Times Octavia Spencer Was the Queen of Monochrome

We just know Spencer, who has taken on unforgettable roles in The Help and Hidden Figures, will nail this one.