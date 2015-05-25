Octavia Spencer Celebrates Her 45th Birthday!

It’s Octavia Spencer's birthday! Following her breakout role in The Help, which earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, Spencer has since appeared in buzzy films such as Fruitvale Station, opposite Michael B. Jordan. Most recently, she has starred in Insurgent and the Anna Faris-fronted TV series Mom. She's also been working her laptop since with the release of her second children’s book Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective: The Sweetest Heist in History. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for Spencer!

