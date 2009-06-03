Obsessing Over Beyoncé's $11,000 Jacket?

For months we've been green with envy over Beyoncé's $11,000 jacket, returning to fawn over the beautiful Balmain design. And then we discovered another reason to covet the look—her perfect satchel bag from Vera Wang's just-launched handbag collection. While the price is still quite Hollywood, a similar ladylike style is available from the designer's cheap-and-chic Simply Vera label for only $69.What do you call a perfect bag at a brilliant price? Retail therapy for the style obsessed.

•Vera Wang bag (on Beyoncé), $2,375; call 212-382-2184.•Simply Vera by Vera Wang bag, $69; at kohls.com.

