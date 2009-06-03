Obsessing Over Beyoncé's $11,000 Jacket?

Jackson Lee/SplashNewsOnline.com; Courtesy of Kohls
Joyann King
Jun 03, 2009 @ 12:00 am

For months we've been green with envy over Beyoncé's $11,000 jacket, returning to fawn over the beautiful Balmain design. And then we discovered another reason to covet the look—her perfect satchel bag from Vera Wang's just-launched handbag collection. While the price is still quite Hollywood, a similar ladylike style is available from the designer's cheap-and-chic Simply Vera label for only $69.What do you call a perfect bag at a brilliant price? Retail therapy for the style obsessed.

•Vera Wang bag (on Beyoncé), $2,375; call 212-382-2184.•Simply Vera by Vera Wang bag, $69; at kohls.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!