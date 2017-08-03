Barack and Michelle Obama Still Write Responses to White House Fan Mail

Months after they bid goodbye to life in the White House, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle have given us just another reason to miss them.

According to a photo shared by Twitter user Brooke Allen, the power couple still takes the time to pen responses to White House fan mail—even eight months after leaving office. On Monday, Allen took to the social media app to share a sweet message from the former first family, who sent their well wishes after they were unable to accept the fan's wedding invitation.

"Congratulations on your wedding," the message reads. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year."

It concluded: "This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

Fellow fans of the Obamas responded by jumping on board with their own personal letters. One woman shared a touching message from the first couple that congratulates her on the birth of her daughter in October, while one then-high school student got the graduation surprise of a lifetime.

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

I sent them one of my high school graduation announcements and I got this back a month later 😭😭 I love the Obama family 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/oN9w7iQAYS — Aubs (@strawbreeee) August 2, 2017

You can add this to the list of the many reasons why we'll always have a soft spot for the Obamas!