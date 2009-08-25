The Obamas' Summer Vacation Style

Joyann King
Aug 25, 2009 @ 10:15 am

The First Family is enjoying the last few days of summer with a little R&R on the beaches of Martha's Vineyard, but that didn't stop the ladies from looking their vacation-best when arriving at the Cape Cod Coast Guard Station this weekend. Michelle looked fresh in her belted Sophie Theallet striped sundress and metallic ballet flats, while Malia was picnic-chic in a black-and-white checked blouse and white jeans. Sasha took a cue from her mother wearing a white Hard Tail Forever summer dress with a striped tote. All three ladies topped off their looks with chic, oversize Jackie O. sunglasses.

