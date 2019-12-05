The Obamas Dropped Sasha Off at College Just Like Everyone Else

After living in the White House for eight years and being in the public eye for even longer, Sasha Obama got treated like every other freshman when she went to school, her parents made sure of it. In a new interview with People, Michelle Obama says that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, wanted Sasha to feel like a normal student.

"Time just goes so fast. But like so many experiences in the last 10 years, we wanted to make it feel as normal as possible, given our family's circumstances," Michelle told People. "It was, of course, a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college."

Image zoom Scott Olson/Getty Images

RELATED: Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama Teamed up for the Best Reason

While the Obamas haven't revealed which college Sasha is attending for privacy reasons, her older sister Malia is in her third year at Harvard, so Michelle and Barack aren't doing this for the first time.

"We were there, just like most parents, helping her unpack and make her dorm room feel like home," Michelle added. "Barack and I try to make sure that our daughters know that there's no limit to what they can be or what they can achieve. They don't learn that if their parents treat them like delicate little ornaments, set aside so they won’t break. Girls need to have the chance to create and explore and skin their knees from time to time, too."

RELATED: Malia and Sasha Obama Look So Grown Up in This Rare Family Photo

Something they aren't used to just yet is how much they miss their daughters, Michelle explained. Though she's excited that her kids are starting the next phases in their lives, she adds that it's tough to see them only on holidays and special occasions.

"It's an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it," she said.