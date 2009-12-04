The Obamas Recycle Ornaments!

Michelle Obama doesn't need a slew of new shiny ornaments for her family's Christmas tree, she has over 800 from the White House's warehouse to choose from! Instead of buying new ornaments this year, the First Lady has asked local community groups to re-vamp ones from past administrations with tributes to local landmarks. Her tree's theme is "Reflect. Rejoice. Renew." and will be decorated in a warm palette of brown, gold, claret and cinnamon. Obama has also chosen to feature only seven trees in the White House (far fewer than previous seasons), for a practical, but still festive decking of the halls.

See more pictures of the White House holiday decorations at Mrs-O.org.

— Joyann King