The Obamas Tell Prince Harry “Game On” in a Video for the Upcoming Invictus Games

Barack and Michelle Obama had a friendly meeting with Prince Harry last week in the U.K., but the time spent together may have generated a little healthy competition. The Obamas took to Instagram today to warn the royal that his team is going down at the upcoming Invictus Games.

“Hey, Prince Harry, remember when you told us to bring it at the Invictus Games?” the First Lady says with a totally deadpan expression. “Careful what you wish for,” the president adds as U.S. military service members make intimidating faces and mime a mic drop in the background.

Hey, @KensingtonRoyal. Are you ready for @InvictusOrlando? Game on. A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Apr 29, 2016 at 6:00am PDT

It looks like Prince Harry may be getting the last laugh though: He responded in a video of himself with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. "Unfortunately for you @michelleobama and @barackobama i wasn't alone when you sent me that video," Harry wrote. In the clip, the royals watch the Obamas' message and have some choice things to say.

"Oh, really? Please," the queen responds. "Boom," Harry says, mimicking the mic drop in the Obamas' video.

Unfortunately for you @michelleobama and @barackobama I wasn't alone when you sent me that video 😉 - Prince Harry A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 29, 2016 at 7:56am PDT

In the past, FLOTUS has praised Harry’s support of the Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded veterans, and helped bring it to the U.S. for 2016. The second-ever Invictus Games kick off in Orlando, Fla., on May 8. “With Prince Harry’s leadership, I hope that the world will join us in celebrating these incredible athletes and supporting all our service members, veterans, and their families,” Michelle told People.

She confirmed that she’ll be watching from the stands in Florida this year. “I’m excited to cheer on the Warriors of Team U.S.A. in Orlando as they represent our nation and their brothers and sisters in arms,” she said.

If this hilarious rivalry is any indication, the games are sure to be a fun watch. The event runs from May 8 to 12.