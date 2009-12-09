The Obama's Holiday Card, Plus Gisele Has Baby Boy

Courtesy of The Obama's; Courtesy of Alexander Wang; Evan Agostini/AP photo; Courtesy of VB Denim; ANG/Fame; Courtesy of Style Rookie
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2009 @ 12:35 am

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. The Obama's mail out their 'Seasons Greetings' cards—so cute! [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Run, don't walk—Alexander Wang's covetable Fall collection is now 40 percent off! [AlexanderWang.com]

3. Congrats to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady—it's a boy! [People.com]

4. Watch and learn—a virtual Victoria Beckham shows off her re-launched denim line! [Net-a-porter.com]

5. Madonna's kids have been bitten by the performance bug. [People.com]

6. Rodarte enlists 13-year-old blogger Tavi for a video touting their Target collection. [Nymag.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!