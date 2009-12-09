The Obama's Holiday Card, Plus Gisele Has Baby Boy

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. The Obama's mail out their 'Seasons Greetings' cards—so cute! [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. Run, don't walk—Alexander Wang's covetable Fall collection is now 40 percent off! [AlexanderWang.com]

3. Congrats to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady—it's a boy! [People.com]

4. Watch and learn—a virtual Victoria Beckham shows off her re-launched denim line! [Net-a-porter.com]

5. Madonna's kids have been bitten by the performance bug. [People.com]

6. Rodarte enlists 13-year-old blogger Tavi for a video touting their Target collection. [Nymag.com]