The Obama's Holiday Card, Plus Gisele Has Baby Boy

Courtesy of The Obama's; Courtesy of Alexander Wang; Evan Agostini/AP photo; Courtesy of VB Denim; ANG/Fame; Courtesy of Style Rookie
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. The Obama's mail out their 'Seasons Greetings' cards—so cute! [HuffingtonPost.com]
2. Run, don't walk—Alexander Wang's covetable Fall collection is now 40 percent off! [AlexanderWang.com]
3. Congrats to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady—it's a boy! [People.com]
4. Watch and learn—a virtual Victoria Beckham shows off her re-launched denim line! [Net-a-porter.com]
5. Madonna's kids have been bitten by the performance bug. [People.com]
6. Rodarte enlists 13-year-old blogger Tavi for a video touting their Target collection. [Nymag.com]