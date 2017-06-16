Obama May Have Just Revealed the Sex of Beyoncé’s Twins

As the world continues to anxiously await the birth of Beyoncé's twins, we may have just learned the sex of the babies early, thanks to former POTUS Barack Obama.

On Thursday evening, Jay Z was noticeably missing from the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards gala in New York City, which had many wondering if Beyoncé was already in labor, but leave it to Obama to unwittingly boost the Beyhive buzz even more.

While Mr. Carter wasn’t able to accept his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in person, he did have a few words to share on Twitter, as well as a video message from the former president.

During the two minute message, Obama pointed out the similarities between himself and the rapper. For example, both are majorly successful, the pair grew up without fathers, and the duo “have wives that are significantly more popular.” But one comparison had the Beyhive on high alert.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters," he said. "Although, he’s going to have me beat once those twins show up."

With Obama having two daughters and Jay Z, a father to Blue Ivy, basic math would lead us to believe that Beyoncé is pregnant with twin girls, which would “beat” Obama three to two.

RELATED: Beyoncé Is Due to Give Birth Soon and the BeyHive Has No Chill

However, all we can do is speculate until their arrival. No matter the gender, we just hope Bey and Jay have two very happy and healthy babies!