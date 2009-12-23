Obama Girls Reveal Holiday Plans, Go Backstage at Dior

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Get a backstage pass to ten years of glamour at Christian Dior. [TheDailyBeast.com]

2. Chanel's new limited-edition nail polishes won't debut for a few weeks, but you can buy them now! [NylonMag.com]

3. Model Lily Cole is one to watch this winter. See the rest of the up-and-comers here. [WWD.com]

4. Lacoste aims to protect its iconic crocodiles. [Nymag.com]

5. Malia and Sasha Obama share their holiday plans with kids at the Children's National Medical Center. [HuffingtonPost.com]

6. Piperlime's plentiful shoe selection has gone mobile thanks to their new iPhone app. [Apple.com]