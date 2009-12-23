Obama Girls Reveal Holiday Plans, Go Backstage at Dior

Roxanne Lowit (1); Courtesy of Chanel (2); Getty Images (3,5); Courtesy of Lacoste (4); Courtesy of Piperlime (6)
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Get a backstage pass to ten years of glamour at Christian Dior. [TheDailyBeast.com]
2. Chanel's new limited-edition nail polishes won't debut for a few weeks, but you can buy them now! [NylonMag.com]
3. Model Lily Cole is one to watch this winter. See the rest of the up-and-comers here. [WWD.com]
4. Lacoste aims to protect its iconic crocodiles. [Nymag.com]
5. Malia and Sasha Obama share their holiday plans with kids at the Children's National Medical Center. [HuffingtonPost.com]
6. Piperlime's plentiful shoe selection has gone mobile thanks to their new iPhone app. [Apple.com]