This NYFW Trend Takes Pajama Dressing to the Next Level

Wearing pajamas in public is, by no means, a new trend. But for spring/summer 2016, NYFW designers are taking the concept to a whole new level. Public School, a brand that has made its name for its sporty high-fashion take on streetwear, found a more laidback aesthetic with fluid silky blouses and pants with contrast piping that billowed with each step.

One shirt, in particular, was perhaps the raciest pajama-inspired shirt we've ever seen—with a bird motif embroidered onto a fine sheer organza material (pictured below). But as relaxed as the silhouettes were, there was an element of refinement that was new for designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osbourne. Case in point: the addition of upscale embellishment by way of feather accents.

Getty Images North America

Others also brought bedroom behavior onto the runway. Adam Selman topped off his spring designs with oversize pajama shirts that served as a subtle sartorial nod to clothing typically reserved for in between the sheets. Thakoon's delivery, on the other hand, was a touch more blatant. He sent out powder blue pj-inspired pieces trimmed with red in modern silhouettes, like a navel-plunging top, culottes, and button-front minis.

At this rate, NYFW is rapidly becoming one big pajama party.

Getty Images MCV Photo

RELATED: Rachel Zoe Dishes About Her New Fashion Talk Show at NYFW