Roughly two-and-a-half years after Coach 's buzzy ready-to-wear debut—a tour de force of houndstooth, shearling, and leather fringe we're still dreaming about—the label hasn't stopped turning out hits: Pastel outerwear! Prairie florals! Patch-covered bombers! With fashion magic like that, how can we not be obsessed?

For those nodding in agreement, we've got good news. You can watch the brand's spring/summer 2017 range walk the runway during New York Fashion Week in real-time this afternoon (at 4 p.m. ET) via the livestream access below; better yet, part of the new collection will be available to purchase as of 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Here's hoping you saved a little extra from your last See Now, Buy Now shopping spree.