Backstage Beauty at Tanya Taylor: The Secret to Getting a Matte Lip

Get ready to go on safari for Tanya Taylor's bold Spring 2016 beauty look: Inspired by Meryl Streep's look in "Out of Africa", Uzo, international lead makeup stylist for Nars, focused on polished skin, stained lips and flushed cheeks. "It's rich girl beauty," says Uzo. Using quick light strokes, she applied Nars Never say Never Velvet Matte lip pencil ($26; nars.com) to create a soft lilac stain. Though the velvet matte pencil is actually creamy matte, Uzo dusted a powder blush to create a "super matte" texture and give a slight hint of pink. Ready to give it a try at home? Before embarking into matte territory, Uzo suggests using a lip scrub and balm so that lips are completely flake-free.

Courtesy Nars

RELATED: What Celebrity Makes You Feel the Most Beautiful? Vote in Our Social Media Awards