N.Y.C. vs. L.A.: See How Celebrities' Street Style Changes on Different Coasts

New York City and Los Angeles are both iconic destinations for the fashionable. They are also incredibly different—just take a look at any bi-coastal celebrity's wardrobe and note the way it shifts when changing coasts. Weather is surely a factor, but what stands out even more is the change in attitude. N.Y.C. has stars looking more buttoned-up, trend-forward, and adopting the city's famously darker palette. Meanwhile, L.A. brings out the breezy, sporty and relaxed side of stars' tastes. See their transformations for yourself, below.

Vanessa Hudgens

In Culottes

Getty Images (2)

In New York, Hudgens dressed up black tailored culottes with ankle strap heels, a striped cropped tee and long camel coat. She did a complete 360° in LA, going full bohemian in printed culottes, chunky wedges, a suede tank top, felt hat, and layers of rustic jewelry. Also of note: Hudgens's short and sleek bob in New York and loose blonde tendrils in L.A.

RELATED: You'll Never Guess How Vanessa Hudgens Got Her Start

In Distressed Jeans

Getty Images (2)

Relaxed denim is a go-to for Hudgens and in New York she made them look really polished with a button-down top layered with a pink sweater, pastel coat thrown over the shoulders, matching ballet slippers and a structured box bag. Her distressed jeans in L.A. were styled cuffed up, with Birkenstocks, a ruffled tube top and fringe bag.

In Maxidresses

Getty Images (2)

The maxidress may be the ultimate effortless weekend look, but Hudgens gave it some edge in N.Y.C. by picking a black style topped off with a leather moto jacket and minimal accessories. Her L.A. maxi, on the other hand, featured a boho print and was worn with unique jewelry like an arm cuff, turquoise choker and matching rings.

Kendall Jenner

In Monochrome

Getty Images (2)

Jenner showed off how to wear head-to-toe gray in two completely opposite ways. She looked every bit the high-end model in New York City sporting a fur-trimmed sweater, trousers with a skirt detail and black leather carrier. She adopted an athleisure look for L.A., wearing a matching crop top and sweatpants with gym sneakers.

RELATED: Snag Kendall Jenner's Favorite Tank for Only $15

In Leather Leggings

​

Getty Images (2)

New York City called for Jenner to style sexy leather leggings with classic black pumps, a leather jacket and long fur vest. The model dressed down the bottoms in Los Angeles by matching them with black sneakers, a knit crop top and sweater casually tied around her waist.

In Croptops

Getty Images (2)

At first, these two outfits look very similar, but the cities' influences reveal themselves in small details. For instance, in N.Y.C. Jenner picked more fitted pants, pointed flats and a white leather jacket. For L.A., she was more laid back with sporty sneakers and looser-fitting pants. One item of hers that worked for both cities? A mini satchel bag adorned with furry accessories.

Chrissy Teigen

In Black

Getty Images (2)

While the model stuck with neutrals in both cities, in New York City she went for more of a tailored, business look in a black suit and sleek sandals. In L.A., she was definitely more casual in a billowy printed kimono, fedora, leggings and lace-up booties.In White

Getty Images (2)

Here's another example of Teigen dolling up for N.Y.C. She looked stunning in a printed white pencil skirt and crop top worn with classic black pumps. She dressed much cozier in L.A., wearing a white wrap sweater with nude sandals and a camel hat. In Grey

Getty Images (2)

While walking her dog in New York, the model looked office-ready in a pussy bow blouse with bell sleeves and tailored trousers. In L.A., also with her pup, she donned a flowing long coat over ripped jeans and a white tee, topping it off with another one of her hats. PHOTOS: Chrissy Teigen's 7 Most Clothed Moments on Instagram