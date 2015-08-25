Celebrate N.Y.C.'s Dog Days of Summer—While Vacationing with Your Pooch

There is a holiday to celebrate everything these days, from mothers and fathers to watermelon and tequila. But what about Fido? Your pups spend all year chasing their tails, chewing bones, and following you blindly, so why not treat them to a little pampering? Well, as luck would have it, tomorrow is National Dog Day, and there’s never been a better excuse to plan a trip with your furry friend. Check into these hotels in New York City that go above and beyond for your little guy, so you’ll never have to worry where to rest your paws. Between puppy pampering, gourmet treats, and personalized amenities, you’re guaranteed a memorable experience for the entire family.

Midtown

Loews Regency New York Hotel invites four-legged friends and their owners to celebrate National Dog Day with its second annual Yappy Hour. Between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., guests are invited to stop by Sant Ambroeus Café at Loews Regency to indulge in canine-themed treats. Come during the first two hours of the fête, when Certified Animal Massage Practitioner Jessica Miracola of Blissed Out Barklyn will be on-hand to provide 10-minute massage sessions for a donation of $5. No Yappy Hour is complete without cocktails, and here they are complimentary, so long as you order the specialty cocktail called “Sylvia” in addition to “puppyccinos” for the canine companions.

Bowery

Located on the trendiest block of one of Manhattan's most happening neighborhoods, The Bowery Hotel continues to maintain its status as one of N.Y.C.'s most popular hot spots. With stunning city views, a chic ambiance, charming accommodations, and the ability to bring your dog along for a visit, the hotel offers visitors an experience that is both pleasurable and classic New York. For those who can’t stand to leave man’s best friend at home, not to worry, the hotel offers a dog bowl and a bottle with flat water placed on a turndown mat. The hotel's eatery, Gemma, is the ultimate spot to pop by for a refreshing beverage and meal for both you and your pup.

Chelsea

The Maritime Hotel is the perfect destination for you and your “first-mate.” This nautical-themed landmark is located in N.Y.C.’s hip Chelsea neighborhood, the ideal location for taking your furry friend on a stroll through Hudson River Park and the High Line, or exploring the sights of Chelsea, the West Village, and the Meatpacking District. Inspired by ship cabins, the Terrace Suites and Penthouses have spacious outdoor patios for you and your pet to enjoy some summer sunshine with a view. The hotel also offers walking services so Spot is taken care of while you explore the Big Apple.

