NY Fashion Week Day 8: Liv Tyler, Oscar de la Renta and More!

New York Fashion Week ends officially today, and it’s ending on a high note. Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth watched the Calvin Klein show from the front row, while Liv Tyler stopped by Proenza Schouler’s colorful collection, which included this bag on the left. Oscar de la Renta wowed with intricately-detailed gowns (shown right), and Fergie, Vanessa Hudgens, and Michelle Trachtenberg jetted around New York to check out their favorite designers. Plus, which designer sent poodles down the runway? Click through the gallery to find out all the details from the last day of New York Fashion Week.

— Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Grace Lee, Charlotte Steinway and Nakisha Williams