NY Fashion Week: Day 8

Stephen Lovekin/Getty; Imaxtree; Jemal Countess/Getty
InStyle Staff
Sep 18, 2009 @ 9:00 am

The stars showed support for their favorite American designers yesterday with Francisco Costa fans Eva Mendes and Kerry Washington front and center at Calvin Klein and Naomi Watts looking white-hot at Tommy Hilfiger. Plus, new collections from Ralph Lauren, Isaac Mizrahi and Tommy Hilfiger!

THE STARSEva Mendes and Kerry Washington pose at Calvin KleinNaomi Watts backstage with Tommy HilfigerSee all the stars including Taylor Swift, Molly Sims, Thandie Newton and more

THE SHOWSRalph LaurenTommy HilfigerCalvin KleinIsaac MizrahiShipley & Halmos

