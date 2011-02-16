NY Fashion Week Day 7: Vanessa Hudgens, Rodarte and More!

Fashion Week is winding down in New York, but there's still plenty of fabulous fashion and celebrity sightings. Vanessa Hudgens kept up her Fashion Week rounds, sitting front row at Yigal Azrouel, Diesel Black Gold and Tibi. Meanwhile, Rodarte took us through the plains of the midwest, buckwheat prints and all, with a collection that climaxed with two ruby-slipper-inspired dresses (shown). Marc Jacobs also showed a very "deer" collection for his Marc by Marc Jacobs line, with the animal featured on dresses, accessories and shoes. And that’s not all! Click through to find out what happened on day seven of New York Fashion Week.

— Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Caitlin Donovan and Nakisha Williams