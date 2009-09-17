NY Fashion Week: Day 7

InStyle Staff
Sep 17, 2009 @ 9:00 am

Gossip Girl fashionistas Blake Lively and Leighton Meester lined the front rows at several of the week's hottest shows. Plus new runway from Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch and more!

THE STARS
 Blake Lively and Becki Newton pose at Marchesa
 Leighton Meester in Proenza Schouler's front row
 See all the stars including Emmy Rossum, Ashley Olsen, Rachel McAdams and more

THE SHOWS
 Michael Kors
 Oscar de la Renta
 3.1 Phillip Lim
 Peter Som
 Marchesa
 Anna Sui
 Proenza Schouler
 Tory Burch

