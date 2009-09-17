NY Fashion Week: Day 7

Imaxtree; Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Gossip Girl fashionistas Blake Lively and Leighton Meester lined the front rows at several of the week's hottest shows. Plus new runway from Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch and more!
THE STARS
Blake Lively and Becki Newton pose at Marchesa
Leighton Meester in Proenza Schouler's front row
See all the stars including Emmy Rossum, Ashley Olsen, Rachel McAdams and more
THE SHOWS
Michael Kors
Oscar de la Renta
3.1 Phillip Lim
Peter Som
Marchesa
Anna Sui
Proenza Schouler
Tory Burch