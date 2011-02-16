NY Fashion Week Day 6: Leighton Meester, Marc Jacobs and More!

Getty Images; Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Feb 15, 2011 @ 9:23 pm

Fashion Week continued with heavy hitters all around. Leighton Meester stopped by the Marc Jacobs show last night with Fergie and Vanessa Hudgens. We also saw some innovative beauty tricks—Betsey Johnson showed off wigs with lace patterns, parts got bedazzled at Badgley Mischka, and Donna Karan dressed her models in caramel sepia shadow (above). Click through the gallery to see photos of the famous faces, brand new designs and more!

Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Nakisha Williams

