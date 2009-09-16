NY Fashion Week: Day 6

Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum were among the stars out to see their favorite designers' latest lineups yesterday. Plus, Emmys-ready gowns from Badgley Mischka, Zac Posen and Vera Wang!

THE STARSJessica Alba and Emmy Rossum backstage at Narciso RodriguezKirsten Dunst in Rodarte's front rowSee all the stars including Rachel Bilson, Becki Newton, Taylor Momsen and more

THE SHOWSBadgley MischkaRodarteMarc by Marc JacobsNarciso Rodriguez

