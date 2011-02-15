NY Fashion Week Day 5: Fergie, DVF and More!

InStyle Staff
Feb 14, 2011 @ 7:31 pm

Even with a handful of celebrities at the BAFTA Awards and Grammys, Fashion Week didn’t slow down a bit! Fergie and Molly Sims watched Diane Von Furstenberg’s fashion show (center and right), Zac Efron and Joe Jonas stopped by the Calvin Klein menswear show, and Tommy Hilfiger had a star-studded front row. Plus, Max Azria (left) and Thakoon showed choker necklaces, while Tory Burch modeled her latest collection. Click through the gallery to see photos of the hottest beauty, accessories, fashion and stars from day five at Fashion Week.

Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Grace Lee, Kristin Studeman, Lauren Tumas and Nakisha Williams

