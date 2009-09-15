NY Fashion Week: Day 5

Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Billy Farrell/PatrickMcMullan
InStyle Staff
Sep 15, 2009 @ 9:30 am

The night belonged to Marc Jacobs with Madonna front row at his show and Lady Gaga performing at his hot-ticket after-party. Plus Milla Jovovich at Donna Karan and new runway looks from Zac Posen, Carolina Herrera and more!

THE STARSMadonna and Lady Gaga at Marc Jacobs's geisha-inspired showMilla Jovovich and Rachel Zoe front row at the Donna Karan collectionSee all the stars including Rachel Bilson, Emmy Rossum, Janet Jackson and more

RUNWAY SHOWSDonna KaranMarc JacobsCarolina HerreraZac PosenThakoon

