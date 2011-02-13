NY Fashion Week Day 4: Kim Kardashian, Alexander Wang and More!

Imaxtree; Getty Images; TwitPic
InStyle Staff
Feb 13, 2011 @ 5:01 pm

We're half-way through Fashion Week and the action hasn't slowed down a bit. Kim Kardashian mingled with fellow celebs at Charlotte Ronson, Alexander Wang welcomed guests Alicia Keys and Kanye West, and Victoria Beckham showed off her latest season of stunning dresses. Theatrics were also a big part of fashion shows—find out which designer tapped Olympian Johnny Weir to perform and which label dropped its models from the ceiling. Click through the gallery to get the full beauty, fashion and celebrity news from day four at Fashion Week.

Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Lauren Tumas and Nakisha Williams

