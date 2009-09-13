NY Fashion Week: Day 3

IMaxTree; Steven A Henry/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2009 @ 11:50 am

Rain and impending puddles did not stop Ashley Greene, Rachel McAdams and Leighton Meester from attending fashion shows and happening after parties in N.Y.C. Plus Alexander Wang's latest lineup—inspired by American football!

THE STARSRachel McAdams and Leighton Meester perched front row at WunderkindAshley Greene admired pastel frocks at the at Alice + Olivia partySee all the stars including Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Stroup, Shenae Grimes and more

RUNWAY SHOWSAlexander Wang

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!