Today—day two of New York Fashion Week—we spotted Oscar-worthy gowns at Jason Wu and microsequin gowns at Peter Som. Plus, Alexa Chung sat front row at Christian Siriano’s show last night, where the Project Runway alum showed his latest collection for Payless shoes (above right). Plus, which Jersey Shore reality star walked the runway? Find out this and more by clicking through the gallery.

— Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Grace Lee