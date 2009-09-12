NY Fashion Week: Day 2

Justin Campbell/FilmMagic; Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images; Mark Von Holden/WireImage
InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2009 @ 10:00 am

The second day of N.Y.C. Fashion Week was chock full of First Lady-approved style and stars out on the town in support of their favorite designer lines. Plus catwalk creations from Jason Wu and Rag & Bone!

THE STARSAmanda Peet and Kerry Washington front row at Jason WuMolly Sims joined Rachel Zoe to fete her new collection for QVCSee all the stars including Charlize Theron, Becki Newton, AnnaLynne McCord and more

RUNWAY SHOWSJason WuRag & BoneWhitney Eve by Whitney Port

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!