NY Fashion Week: Day 2

The second day of N.Y.C. Fashion Week was chock full of First Lady-approved style and stars out on the town in support of their favorite designer lines. Plus catwalk creations from Jason Wu and Rag & Bone!

THE STARS• Amanda Peet and Kerry Washington front row at Jason Wu• Molly Sims joined Rachel Zoe to fete her new collection for QVC• See all the stars including Charlize Theron, Becki Newton, AnnaLynne McCord and more

RUNWAY SHOWS• Jason Wu• Rag & Bone• Whitney Eve by Whitney Port