NY Fashion Week Day 1: Nicole Richie, BCBG and More!

The first day of New York Fashion Week is underway and the stars are out to celebrate. Nicole Richie showed off her House of Harlow collection at Bergdorf Goodman last night, Solange Knowles spun tunes at Macy's Bar III pop-up shop, and Matthew McConaughey played cheerleader to wife Camila Alves at the Heart Truth's Red Dress show. And, of course, the new fashion collections proved to be chic—painter-like prints popped at BCBG Max Azria, glitter eye makeup appeared at Vena Cava, and that's not all. Click through the gallery for everything you need to know about day one at New York Fashion Week.

— Heather Viggiani, with reporting by Kristin Studeman and Caitlin Donovan