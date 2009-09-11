NY Fashion Week: Day 1

Imaxtree; George Napolitano/Getty; Mike Coppola
InStyle Staff
Sep 11, 2009 @ 12:00 am

Shopping, shows and fashion galore—the first day of New York Fashion Week brought out the industry's inner party animal with stores open late, and champagne and stars aplenty. Plus new looks on the runway from Monique Lhuillier and BCBG Max Azria!

THE STARSDebra Messing and Michael Kors celebrate Fashion's Night Out at Macy'sMichelle Trachtenberg and Katy Perry meet up at the Guiseppe Zanotti boutiqueAshley and Mary-Kate Olsen mix drinks at Bergdorf GoodmanSee all the stars including Blake Lively, Charlize, Theron, Sarah Jessica Parker and more

RUNWAY SHOWSBCBG Max AzriaMonique Lhuillier

